CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

As an Arab, I am Disgusted by Jews–Who Oppose Google’s Israel Contract

By Fred Maroun
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome employees of Google who describe themselves as Jewish are apparently “playing a key role in a worker petition calling on Google and Amazon to cancel a joint contract to build cloud-based data centers on behalf of the Israeli government”. Two of the employees in question are Ariel Koren...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 46

Brandon FJB
7d ago

Well done, Fred. I don’t find many truthful or fact based articles, these days. Google is full of misguided people that consider themselves woke. I am embarrassed for their emotional and uninformed opinions.

Reply
6
nope
6d ago

I greatly admire the state of Israel. They will continue to thrive and prosper - despite being surrounded by evil

Reply
10
Chop Chop
7d ago

as an Arab I pretty sure you are being the Arab sold the real Jews first in the subsaharan slave trade 😑

Reply
8
Related
The Jewish Press

The Commonality Between Haman’s Tree and Iran’s Nukes

I’ve often asked myself if I’m normal, if everyone thinks and imagines as I do. The truth is, I’m probably not. But still I’ll ask, what scenarios do you envision? Fear?. For many, many years now, the same scenario plays out in my mind. In a sense, I recognize it...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

The Most Alarming Threat of All to the Jewish People

The violent scenes surrounding this week’s appearance by Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, at the London School of Economics shocked decent people in Britain. After her talk and subsequent discussion took place uninterrupted, Hotovely had to be bundled out of the building under heavy security against an...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

It’s a Tribal Conflict

Humans have always arranged themselves into families, extended families, and tribes. After all, they are primates, and many other primate species act similarly. Sometimes tribes clash over a piece of territory. Maybe the ground is fertile or the hunting is good. When that happens, the tribes fight. If there are other tribes nearby, each side may seek allies to help them win. This is the way human beings behave. We think we are different today. We are not.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Arab World#Palestinians#Jewish#Israeli
The Jewish Press

Consulate Offices in Ramallah

The Biden Administration has decided to pick a fight with Israel over opening an official consulate for the Palestinian Authority in Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem. The logical place to open the office is in Ramallah near the government offices of the Palestinian Authority, like many other countries. Here is...
U.S. POLITICS
wincountry.com

Israel plans to bypass some of its Arab towns in war manoeuvres

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel will bypass some of its Arab towns in transporting ground forces to future war fronts, a senior army general said on Friday, citing lessons from sectarian violence that erupted in the country in May during clashes in the Gaza Strip. Arabs, most of them Muslim, constitute...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Vayetzei: Yaakov’s Struggle To Become Israel

In order to become Israel, Yaakov had to first incorporate into himself many of his brother’s characteristics. His years in Aram working for Lavan and managing some very complicated family dynamics forced him to develop these parts of himself and learn to use them in service of the Hebrew mission.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Kristallnacht: When the Jews were Stranded

During the summer of 1938, with an urgent situation facing Jews in lands under control of the Nazi regime, thirty-two nations gathered in Evian France to find a solution to the Jewish refugee crisis. German, Austrian, and Czech Jewry were desperate to leave but few nations would accept them beyond their meager quotas. At Evian, nothing was resolved, as delegate after delegate on behalf of their respective nations refused to expand their meager quotas. Then representative of the Jewish Agency at the time, Golda Meir (then Meyerson) who attended the conference said that, “nothing was accomplished at Evian except phraseology.” At a press conference, she stated, “Before I die, my people should not need expressions of sympathy anymore.” The London Jewish Chronicle predicted that the Evian Conference, “will be numbered among the many conferences whose name is failure.”
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Jewish Press

1,500-Plus Rabbis Rebuke US for Abstention Vote on UN Resolution Targeting Israel

The largest rabbinic public-policy organization in the United States called the Biden administration’s decision to abstain from a U.N. General Assembly draft resolution that targeted Israel “quite disappointing.”. The text, called “Assistance to Palestinian Refugees,” demands “compensation” for descendants of Palestinian refugees who lost property when they fled their homes,...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

To Encourage Russian Tourism Israel Is Willing to Accept the Sputnik Vaccine: Tourism Minister

Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Blue&White) told TASS on Sunday that he is looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of tourists from Russia before the end of 2021, even at the cost of accepting Russian who have been vaccinated with the still unapproved Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Razvozov spoke to the semi-official Russian news agency ahead of the opening of Israel’s borders to foreigners inoculated with two doses of the Sputnik V, scheduled for November 15.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel issues stark warning to Christians over radical Islam

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has accused Iran of wanting to wipe out Tel Aviv and of seeking world domination via "radical militant Islam." The warning comes after Tehran once-again threatened to destroy Israel. In a pre-recorded message delivered during the Government Press Organization's annual Christian Media Summit on Thursday,...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Supporting Critical Race Theory Undermines Battling Antisemitism

In the last few months, Anti-Defamation League national director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has had something of an epiphany. In articles published in Newsweek in July and then another in The Washington Post in October, he belatedly acknowledged the dangerous rise of anti-Semitism on the political left. In the latter, he attempted to cushion the blow he was delivering to liberals who still cling to the myth that Jew-hatred is only a problem on the right. He foolishly compared right-wing anti-Semitism, which for all of its violence lacks any political influence, to a Category 5 hurricane while analogizing the left-wing variant, which has open exponents in the U.S. Congress, to the more subtle and incremental threat from climate change.
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv's destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened. He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it. Should Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

J Street Pushes to Make Israel a Partisan Issue

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), is a good friend of President Joe Biden and a strong proponent of supporting Israel in a bi-partisan manner. Unfortunately, the extremist left-wing group, J Street, continues to make that difficult. Coons led a bipartisan and bicameral group to Israel to visit senior members of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Jewish Press

Report: Gantz Gifted the PA Half a Billion Shekels to Cover Shahids’ Salaries

Israel thawed hundreds of millions of shekels that were supposed to be deducted, by law, from the taxes and customs collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority to avoid having this money go to jailed terrorists’ salaries, Palestinian Media Watch reported. The report is based on the analysis of an official report the PA sent to Western countries.
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

‘Revolution in warfare’: Israel has new ‘invisible’ defense system

Israel has a new weapon in its defense arsenal — and enemies of the Jewish state will never see it coming. The weapon, which reportedly can halt electronic capabilities of an enemy, is part of a new suite of electromagnetic warfare called Scorpius. The Scorpius “missiles” send narrowly targeted beams...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy