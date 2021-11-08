CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Hebert: Saints loss to Falcons "embarrassing"

By Jordan Fiegel
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 7 days ago

“It's embarrassing.”

Bobby Hebert wasn't mincing words after the New Orleans Saints were upset by the Atlanta Falcons 27-25 at home.

“We should've had a four game winning streak,” Hebert said. “C'mon, you gotta catch the ball. You're a pro. You can say how you about, how you close out a game. I thought our receivers bounced back, but it has to be from the get-go. You can't have for sure four or five dropped passes. How are you going to have sustained drives?”

The Cajun Cannon was clearly not pleased with how the Saints pass catchers performed, with the exception of one or two players.

“You cannot have Alvin Kamara be your leading rusher and your leading receiver,” Hebert said. “Right now, our receiving corps sucks. They're not productive to do what it takes to win football games.”

Kamara led the way with 54 yards on 4 receptions, and it was the second time this season the running back had the most receiving yards for the Saints. The dropped passes from players like rookie tight end Adam Trautman and wide receiver Kenny Stills ended up being a major factor in the Saints' loss.

Hebert said he was getting text messages about quarterback Trevor Siemian's performance during the game, and he wasn't having it.

“Are you watching the game,” he asked. “Are you watching? Because it's a team sports. It's not golf or tennis. When you have the opportunity to catch the ball when it hits you in the hands, that's the difference between whether you win or lose. Because the margin of error is that close in the National Football League.”

Siemian's numbers look fairly pedestrian – 61% completion percentage, 94.5 passer rating – but, again, the drops made Siemian's performance look worse than it was.

New Orleans was able to fight back and put up three fourth quarter touchdowns, including one to take the lead with 1:01 left in the game. But Atlanta drove down the field – with the help of a 64 yard reception by Cordarelle Patterson that came on a mistake by rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo – and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

“It was a very humbling loss,” Hebert said.

The Saints have to move on quickly, though, as they had to Nashville to take on the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

