Police: Officers shot, wounded man who pointed gun at them

NEW YORK (AP) — Officers shot and wounded a man who was pointing a gun at them inside Fort Washington Park in upper Manhattan, New York City police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about gunshots inside the park at 8:15 p.m. Sunday and found a 23-year-old man armed with a gun, a police spokesperson said.

The officers ordered the man to drop the gun in English and Spanish, but he did not comply and pointed the weapon at the officers, police said.

Officers fired at the man, striking him in the torso, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. His name was not immediately released.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Details including how many officers fired at the man were not available Monday.