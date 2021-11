It didn't take long for Tesla to increase the Model Y prices in the U.S. by another $1,000, since the last increase of both Model 3 and Model Y in early November. $1,000 more in just one week? Sure, why not? Now the entry-level Model Y Long Range AWD starts above $60,000: $58,990 + $1,200 DST is $60,190, which is the bare minimum.

