(Rochester, MN) — A new cancer test is set to roll out by the end of the year that doctors are calling a “game-changer.” The company GRAIL is releasing a blood test that can catch hard-to-detect and aggressive cancers like pancreatic and ovarian. DNA a cancer cell sheds is tracked through the test, with two tubes of blood drawn and sent to the GRAIL lab for analysis. Results are then sent back to the healthcare provider in ten business days, with the test intended for those at an elevated risk of cancer. Insurance doesn’t cover the currently prescription-only test that has an out-of-pocket cost of about 950-dollars.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO