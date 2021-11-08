CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE cuts 18 wrestlers from talent roster

By Phil Hall
 7 days ago
WWE has cut 18 wrestlers from its talent slate, reportedly due to budget cuts. Sports Illustrated reported that terminated wrestlers came from both the main...

ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

