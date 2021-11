One is forced to wonder if the results of the Nov. 2 Worcester City Council and School Committee elections signified some sort of cultural shift in Worcester. After all, as Telegram & Gazette reporter Steve Foskett points out ably in his article, “Five takeaways from the City Council race: making history, crunching numbers,” the city did not fall prey to “national projections of a conservative backlash across the nation,” and indeed, most of the more conservative-leaning members of the Council who held onto their seats did so by the skin of their teeth. They're not fools, and most of them have coasted to re-election before, so they're probably looking long and hard at where things went wrong.

