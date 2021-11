Colorado-based Floyd’s 99 Barbershop is expanding into Arkansas with a Fayetteville location amid plans to more than double its footprint by 2025. The family-owned company that was established in 1999 in Denver by brothers Bill, Paul and Rob O’Brien opened the Fayetteville barbershop in early November at 2410 N. College Ave., adjacent to Starbucks. The expansion into Arkansas is part of the plan to grow to more than 300 barbershops in the next four years. In 2020, the company increased its franchise shops by 20%, growing to more than 125 locations in 14 states.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO