Now, this is what it's all about! It's back and better than ever! Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey will once again be hosting Holiday in the Park. You and the family can enjoy glittering lights, delicious snacks, and a festive spin on your favorite Great Adventure rides. Holiday in the Park will start taking place on November 13th and end on January 2nd. On most days, the park will be open from 1 pm to 9 pm.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO