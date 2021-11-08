CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Chinook: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) on Monday reported a loss of $30.7 million in its third quarter....

www.sacbee.com

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.90% to $163.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.40 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

