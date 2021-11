On Oct. 25, Merlin Entertainments promoted Winter Haven-based Rex Jackson to the title of North America regional managing director for LEGOLAND Resorts. “With this year’s opening of LEGOLAND New York Resort and announcement of future resort enhancements across the California and Florida properties, Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based family entertainment, has solidified its commitment to the U.S. market,” according to a press release. “With these expansions, Merlin, is well positioned to continue its growth across North America and has appointed Rex Jackson as the North America regional managing director for LEGOLAND Resorts to lead the charge.”

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO