Duo steals fur coat, electronics in burglary at Bronx home: police

By Kimberly Dole
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two men wanted in connection to a burglary that happened inside a Bronx home at the beginning of the month.

According to police, the suspects gained entry into the home of a 35-year-old woman’s residence in the vicinity of Metropolitan Oval and Metropolitan Avenue in the Parkchester neighborhood, at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 1, by forcing open her apartment door.

Once inside, the suspects took a fur coat, an Apple laptop, an Apple tablet, three pairs of sneakers, and a bottle of liquor, officials said.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot southbound on Metropolitan Oval.

Authorities described the suspects as dark-skinned men. One of them wore a blue mask, a black hooded sweater, and gray pants.

The second suspect wore a gray mask, a blue baseball cap, a black jacket, and a blue hooded sweater.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

