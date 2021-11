Each week, our workplace whisperer Shane Loughnane answers a reader-submitted question about work in 2021. Anything bothering you at work? Ask Shane here. A new hire started on my team and I'm worried about their etiquette. They leave themselves unmuted on Zoom, often interrupting the speaker, they don't answer when called on by name, they don’t engage during 1:1 trainings, they have poor email communication—you get the picture. How do I go about communicating with them that they need to improve their etiquette, without hurting their feelings?

