CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kinzinger Among 13 Republicans Who Voted for $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

WSPY NEWS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Adam Kinzinger was among 13 House republicans who voted to pass a massive $1.2 Trillion infrastructure bill late Friday night. The bill already passed the Senate with 19...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 5

tom
6d ago

Of course he’s a democrat ,thank god he’s not running again

Reply
9
Michael Baker
5d ago

Since roads are racists everyone that voted for this bill supports racism. How tragic.

Reply
4
Related
Hutch Post

Biden's next $1.85T bill expected to pass House this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike. “Inflation is high right now. And...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
The Independent

US mid-term terror for Democrats as poll gives Republicans biggest lead for 40 years

Republicans are holding the largest lead to retake seats in US Congress during 2022 midterm elections in 40 years, according to a new poll.A survey jointly conducted by ABC News and Washington Post found that if elections were held now, at least 51 per cent of voters will extend their support to the Republicans.The registered voters were asked if election for the US House of Representatives were being held today, would you vote for in your congressional district. To this, 51 per cent of people said they would vote for the Republican, while 41 per cent said they would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#House Republicans#Democrats#Amtrack
Axios

Progressives fearful as Biden plan pushed into December

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s decision to take up the National Defense Authorization Act this week likely will push Senate consideration of President Biden's Build Back Better social spending plan into December, piling more anxiety onto progressives. Why it matters: Liberal Democrats already were worried that House moderates' commitment to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRDO News Channel 13

Governor Polis to attend signing of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis will attend the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the White House on Monday.  According to the state, Governor Polis was one of the first governors in the United States to support the bipartisan federal infrastructure framework. “I’m thrilled to join the signing of the historic bipartisan The post Governor Polis to attend signing of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at White House appeared first on KRDO.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy