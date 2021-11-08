Barcelona fans welcome new coach Xavi at the Camp Nou

Seamus Coleman is determined the help the Republic of Ireland finish their World Cup campaign stronger than they started it even if that will not soothe the disappointment of missing out on Qatar.Ireland will bring down the curtain on their failed qualification mission in Luxembourg on Sunday having left themselves with a mountain to climb by losing their first three games, the last of them a shock 1-0 defeat by Luc Holtz’s men in Dublin in March.Coleman admits missing out on the finals comes as a major blow but the 33-year-old believes the progress Stephen Kenny’s men have made since,...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO