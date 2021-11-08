Barcelona fans welcome new coach Xavi at the Camp Nou

Tributes have been paid to Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld, one of Scottish football’s great characters, following his death at the age of 83.The midfielder scored 85 goals in 283 appearances over two spells for Celtic the most famous game of which was the 1967 European Cup final win against Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital.The news as announced by the Glasgow club, who stated that Auld was “adored by the entire Celtic family for the passion and love that he always showed for Celtic”.As well as the Hoops’ Lisbon triumph, he won six league championship medals, four Scottish Cups...
