Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech names Baylor's Joey McGuire as coach

ABC News
 6 days ago

Texas Tech named Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach on Monday, though he won't take the job until the end of the season.

McGuire will be formally introduced Tuesday on the Lubbock campus. He will immediately join the Texas Tech athletic department while Sonny Cumbie continues to serve as interim head coach for the three remaining regular-season games and any bowl appearance.

“We are excited for this new chapter in Texas Tech football under the direction of Coach McGuire,” athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. “Our search committee was impressed from the outset not only with his significant ties throughout the state of Texas but his enthusiasm and desire to serve as the head coach at Texas Tech."

McGuire will not finish his fifth season with 18th-ranked Baylor. He was hired by former Bears coach Matt Rhule and retained as associate head coach when Dave Aranda took over in 2020 after Rhule went to the NFL as coach of the Carolina Panthers.

“He's become a friend, obviously,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said. “I appreciate his service and reminded him this morning (to) say goodbye and then get on out the door. He’s now part of the enemy. It’s the way this business goes. ... Wishing him the best.”

The Red Raiders (5-4) finish their regular season at Baylor on Nov. 27. They have home games against Iowa State and No. 10 Oklahoma State before then.

Texas Tech fired Matt Wells last month in the middle of the former Utah State coach’s third season. Wells finished 13-17 with the Red Raiders, who were 5-3 when the move was made. They lost 52-21 at fourth-ranked Oklahoma in their only game since, and had their open date last weekend.

The last time the Red Raiders finished with a winning record was 2015, when they were 7-6 in the third of former Tech quarterback Kliff Kingsbury's six seasons as head coach. Their last bowl game was 2017, when they lost in the Birmingham Bowl to finish 6-7.

McGuire is a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor who led Cedar Hill to three state championships in 14 seasons.

“Joey’s got a great heart, Joey has a real fondness for his players and for the team. I think he’s got the ability to connect with people. And I think his care factor there is very strong,” Aranda said. ‘"He is a guy that brings energy and brings a spark and fire to the times when it’s needed. And so I think Joey is a ball coach."

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

More AP college football : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

