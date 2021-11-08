CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regina King and David E. Kelley Teaming Up for New Netflix Series A MAN IN FULL

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegina King (Watchmen) and David E. Kelley (Big Sky, Big Little Lies) have teamed up to develop a limited series adaptation of the Tom Wolfe novel A Man in Full for Netflix. In the series, “when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as...

geektyrant.com

