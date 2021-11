Week 8 in the NFL will wrap up on Monday when the Giants and Chiefs square up at Arrowhead Stadium. While we still have one more game left on the docket, it's never too early to take a look at what is in store for us in Week 9, especially with the majority of teams already turning their attention to their next opponent. Next week's slate does have a number of intriguing matchups. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be heading to Kansas City to face the Chiefs, New England will be in Carolina and facing off against old friend Stephon Gilmore, and we'll have a battle between two 1-7 teams in the Texans and Dolphins.

