St. Croix, VI – United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced that Jacinta Gussie, age 59 of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, was sentenced on November 12, 2021 by Federal District Court Judge Wilma A. Lewis to 3.75 years in prison for her part in a complex tax fraud scheme. Gussie must also serve a period of three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $44, 561.11 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Gussie was found guilty by a federal jury on June 15, 2021 after a six-day trial of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States; four counts of Theft of Government Money; and two counts of Aggravated Identity Theft.

SAINT CROIX, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO