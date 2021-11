Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities, and if you couldn’t tell by the number of cranes in the skyline, then you can definitely tell by the increased traffic. A new study looked at a census date between 2015-2019 and found that Charlotte grew by about 19,700 people. That number doesn’t even include all the people who moved to Charlotte during the pandemic (which was a high amount).

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO