16 Things Every Girl Hopes & Expects on a Date

As part of my well-being journey, I’ve picked three Microsteps that help me prioritize my physical and mental health. The first is to drink a glass of water every morning. I picked a beautiful glass that I fill every night and I have it next to my bed when I wake up. That way I don’t have to think about it; I can simply drink out of my beautiful glass first thing in the morning. My second Microstep is to close my eyes and think of a person, place, or activity that brings me calm. I use this practice to start my 30-minute focus block on my calendar. My third Microstep is to start one-on-one conversations and Team conversations by asking questions about the other person or people. I’m trying to be more deliberate with this practice to ensure that my colleagues and team members know that I care about their well-being as well as what they’re working on.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO