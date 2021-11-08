‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Who Mailed the Bomb?

SPOILER ALERT! We’re discussing key facts from the “Yellowstone” Season 4 premiere, so be warned!

Fans who watched last night’s “Yellowstone” Season 4 premiere (or read our Outsider article here) already know that Beth Dutton survived the bomb that exploded in her office during the Season 3 finale. But do we find out who actually sent it?

Yes and no. We hear a lot of theories from the characters themselves, especially, Beth, but no clear confirmation. Let’s dive into our most likely suspects.

Towards the end of “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 1, which is titled “Half the Money,” Beth confronts Jamie in his Attorney General’s office. She throws a mousetrap and baseball at him to scare him, then makes a promise that she will kill Jamie, “for what you did to my family.” Not our family anymore.

She also promises to kill with her bare hands and not “farm it out” like Jamie supposedly did. Is Jamie capable of setting up the attacks on the Duttons?

Kayce doesn’t think so. When he and John are soaking in the mineral hot spring in Episode 2, he says that even if Jamie wanted to hire the militia to kill the Duttons, “they’d never do it for him. They’d do it for themselves.” Kayce and the rest of the gang believe the men who did the attacking were part of the militia who kidnapped Tate at the end of “Yellowstone” Season 2.

But Kayce doesn’t see Jamie as the mastermind behind it. Because even with the power of attorney, Jamie doesn’t sell the ranch land for the airport, he leases it out. All for John’s sake. And as Kayce says, “Killers don’t seek their victims’ approval.”

So, who does that leave as the mastermind?

The Other ‘Yellowstone’ Character Who Could’ve Mailed the Bomb to Beth’s Office

At the end of “Yellowstone” Season 3, Market Equities boss Willa Hayes tells Roarke to treat this deal with Dutons “like an oil deal in Yemen.” That heavily indicates that Marquet Equities and Roarke are involved in Beth’s bombing.

If we think about it, we know the militia was hired to shoot John and Kayce and attacked the ranch. But the militia doesn’t seem involved in Beth’s bomb. If anything, while Market Equities took over Schwartz & Meyer, it seems very plausible that they’d slip the package into Beth’s things. Or they could’ve mailed it from an untraceable source. Either way, most evidence from the bombing likely was destroyed in the blast.

But luckily for Beth, if Roarke and Market Equities did send the bomb, then Rip got revenge for her. At the end of the “Yellowstone” Season 4 premiere, Rip approaches Roarke in a river while he’s fly fishing. He then throws a literal snake in Roarke’s face, which bites him and kills him with its venom. Justice served, if Roarke really did deserve it.