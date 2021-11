After a weekend that saw five (!) tornadoes drop in across Connecticut and Rhode Island, it’s time to calm the waters as we watch the temperature swing back and forth. You’ll get no warmth in the short term, however. Chilly air has taken over for the next couple of days, and as the northwest wind stiffens tonight, it will chill to the bone. The airmass actually gets a bit colder tomorrow, with many spots struggling to even get to 50 degrees.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO