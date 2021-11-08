CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BGFD Investigating Bel Air Apartment Fire

WBKO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure keeps things dry and warm...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
kwos.com

JCFD firefighter injured in apartment fire

A Jefferson City firefighter is injured battling a condo fire Sunday. Crews were called to scene on Hobbs Court and quickly put out the fire in one of the units. No one was inside at the time of the fire. Everyone in the condo had evacuated. One unit was damaged by fire. Two others had smoke damage.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WBKO

Catalytic Converters stolen at Dunlap Family RV

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green business dealt with a case of theft, which is not the first time. Dunlap Family RV of Bowling Green had four catalytic converters stolen off motorhomes and a sales unit stolen off their property. The thefts took place Friday evening into Saturday morning.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy