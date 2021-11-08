Vietnam experiences focus of next Ike Virtual Book Club program

Readers in Robbinsdale have a new book club they can call their own. According to Community Engagement Coordinator Harper Steinbach, “All Booked Up! is basically a book club that caters to a wide variety of literary lovers, so book lovers, anybody that wants a kind of a community centered around talking about literature.” The club meets once a month, and all you need to bring is an open mind. All Booked Up! focuses on diverse topics from diverse authors. Steinbach adds, “We try and pick books based off of what the Hennepin County Library System offers as Book Club Kits. There was one by Michele Norris called “The Grace of Silence,” she grew up in Minnesota, there was one about the first LGBT Presidential Bacalaureatte who grew up in Miami, and then we alo read a graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, that was turned into a Broadway Play.” The club meets via Zoom, so you take part from the comfort of your own home, making it an easier commitment, especially after a long work day. For more information about All Booked Up! go to http://www.RobbinsdaleMN.com/Recreation under Adult Programs.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO