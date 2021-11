You can see Santa in a number of spots in Disney World this year. In Animal Kingdom, you’ll find Santa on a boat. In Hollywood Studios, Santa appears in a special motorcade. You can also spot him during Very Merriest After Hours in Magic Kingdom, and Santa will soon arrive in EPCOT. But, what if you don’t have a park ticket? Well, you could still see Santa if you follow some special steps!

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 HOURS AGO