Presidential Election

Tailoring Suits to Stop Biden

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a good thing the White House doesn't handle 911 calls -- it might take two months to get a response! That's the irony behind the administration's vaccine mandate. The president used his "emergency" powers to write the rules and then was in absolutely no hurry to release them -- or,...

State joins suit vs. President Biden

The Mississippi Justice Institute and the state have filed suit to challenge the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers. The mandate, issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, requires private companies with more than 100 employees to ensure that all of their workers are either fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or be subject to weekly testing and mask-wearing. “Fully vaccinated” means that the employee has received two doses of Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to OSHA’s definition. The companies are subject to fines well over $13,000 per day for each employee who does not comply.
W.Va. AG Joins Suit To Stop Federal Vaccine Mandate

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has partnered with six other attorneys general to stop the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private sector employees. The coalition of states asked the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the emergency temporary standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
Stanislaus County Rescinds Its Mask Order

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Stanislaus County has rescinded the mask order it put in place earlier this year to limit the spread of COVID-19. The county made the announcement Monday, which goes into effect immediately. The Public Health Order, which was put into place on September 4 and required all individuals in the county to wear face coverings indoors in all public settings — regardless of their vaccination status — was set to be rescinded one full day after the seven-day average case rate dropped below 20 cases per 100,000 per day. And that day has come.
West Virginia likely to file suit to block Biden vaccine mandates

CHARLESTON — The Biden Administration released details of its vaccine mandates for large businesses Thursday, with Republican lawmakers in Congress attempting to halt the rule and West Virginia’s top attorney prepared to file suit. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Thursday that companies with more than 100 employees...
The polls are clear: Democratic holdouts are killing Biden

There’s no sugarcoating it: The new Post-ABC News poll is a brutal read for Democrats. President Biden’s approval rating is at a new low of 41 percent. Fifty-one percent of registered voters say they’ll vote Republican in the 2022 midterms — the best showing for the GOP in the poll’s 40-year history. The good news is that the poll also provides a screamingly obvious remedy.
Lacking Infrastructural Integrity

It was shaping up to be one of Joe Biden's worst weeks yet. Humiliated in Virginia and nearly so in New Jersey, Democrats woke up Wednesday morning reeling from rejection. Then came the news that the president's approval rating had collapsed (with a good share of his own voters saying he's done a "worse job" than expected and another two-thirds hoping he doesn't run again). By all rights, Biden's radical agenda was done -- kaput. Until late Friday night, when -- for reasons no one can fathom -- 13 Republicans decided to give the sinking party a life raft.
‘Glad you finally came out of the closet’: Gov. Abbott on Texas Rep. Ryan Guillen switching parties

FLORESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Texas House Rep. Ryan Guillen, formerly a Democrat representing District 31, as Guillen announced he’d seek re-election as a Republican. From Floresville, Texas, Abbott commended Guillen for the move, saying Democratic policies no longer represent the values of the...
The Arizona ‘audit’ did its job perfectly. A new poll confirms it.

Over the course of months, the political world debated a Republican “audit” of the votes in Arizona’s most populous county. While this was widely understood as a fraudulent effort to find new “evidence” that Donald Trump didn’t lose the state, what passed underappreciated was its deeper purpose: to fuel doubts about Joe Biden’s victory simply by virtue of its mere existence.
