Tailoring Suits to Stop Biden

The Mississippi Justice Institute and the state have filed suit to challenge the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers. The mandate, issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, requires private companies with more than 100 employees to ensure that all of their workers are either fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or be subject to weekly testing and mask-wearing. “Fully vaccinated” means that the employee has received two doses of Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to OSHA’s definition. The companies are subject to fines well over $13,000 per day for each employee who does not comply.

