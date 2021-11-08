CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

It’s an experience you don’t want to miss!

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qSgv_0cq0phMu00
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit (Michael Brosilow/Lighthouse Immersive)

Now in its final weeks – see it before it goes! Immerse yourself in a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projection of Van Gogh’s most compelling works, and The Mark Arum show has your way in! Tune in all week and listen for the cue to call for a chance to win four tickets to Van Gogh Immersive Experience Atlanta.

Book your visit at VanGoghExpo.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/8/2021 - 11/12/2021. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. 1 winner 14th caller will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds are 1 out of 14. Prize: Four (4) tickets to the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. (approx. retail value: $160.00) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

©2021 Cox Media Group

