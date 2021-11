A Louisiana man has been arrested in Austin, TX, after being charged with the second degree murder of his own mother. 34-year-old Stephen Wayne Meyers II is currently awaiting extradition back to Louisiana. He was arrested in Austin County, and he will remain there until he can be properly extradited back to Louisiana. He is facing 2nd degree murder charges in the beating death of his own mother.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO