Eyewear line will be available via Sam’s Club and Walmart. Elton John has launched a new line of stylish, accessible eyewear, via Sam’s Club and Walmart. The rock star collaborated closely with the retailers on the development of the brand, with each pair inspired by his iconic style and famed music career. John named each frame personally, like “Rocketman,” a nod to his chart-topping hit and most recent Academy Award-nominated film of the same name, “A-List” reflecting moments when he was at the peak of his career, and “Prodigy,” representing his rise from a shy piano prodigy in the UK to international celebrity. From their shapes and colors to their lenses, the goal of the collection was to ensure that there is a frame for every fan.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO