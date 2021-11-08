CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

5 Questions with Canis Hoopus

By pfleming15
grizzlybearblues.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“5 Questions” is back for the 2020-21 season, and I tell you what...I’m incredibly excited about this. The league is in such a great spot right now where you could find intriguing playres and developments across all 30 teams. And let’s start with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their offense has...

www.grizzlybearblues.com

Comments / 0

Related
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Naz Reid
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
De'anthony Melton
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#Wolves
rolling out

Adele describes relationship with LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul

Despite selling a gazillion records and being worth more than some small countries, British-born singer Adele intimates to Rolling Stone that she often feels like a schoolgirl when she’s around boyfriend Rich Paul. In fact, the divorced mom labels this relationship with Paul as the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest”...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Report: NBA Coach Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

There are a number of NBA teams struggling through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. But one team’s struggles could see their head coach as the first one axed if they don’t turn it around. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Buying, Selling, and Holding the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies regular season has hit the double-digit mark. They’re 6-4 so far, playing a plethora of strong competition — only 1 opponent is currently below .500, and that’s the Minnesota Timberwolves. They’re doing this without their perimeter stopper, and another 15-20 point scorer, Dillon Brooks. So I’d say...
NBA
NBA

Sixers' Maxey Scores Season-High 33 Points in Loss to Raptors | At The Buzzer

The 76ers (8-5) fell to the Toronto Raptors (7-6), 115-109, at home on Thursday night. Tobias Harris returned to the 76ers lineup after missing the team’s last six games due to health and safety protocols. The Sixers shot 40-for-88 (.455) from the field, 11-for-34 (.324) from 3-point range and 18-for-19 (.947) from the free-throw line. They’ve missed two free throws or fewer in seven of 13 games so far this season.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Marvin Bagley’s defiant move against Kings coach Luke Walton could expedite trade talks

The growing disconnect between Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings has been brewing for a while now. The latest flare-up occurred during their latest game against the Phoenix Suns, where Bagley reportedly disobeyed the orders of head coach Luke Walton. According to a report from Kings reporter Sean Cunningham, Marvin Bagley was asked to […] The post Marvin Bagley’s defiant move against Kings coach Luke Walton could expedite trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Closest Active Player To Reaching All-Time Records: LeBron James And Stephen Curry Are Chasing History

When you have longevity in the league, it’s only a matter of time before the stats pile up. For some players such as LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Dwight Howard, they are at the stages of their career where they are cementing the fact that they are all Hall of Famers. Meanwhile, you have Stephen Curry who could take down an all-time NBA record this season if the cards fall into place.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy