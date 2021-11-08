CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How You Can Game With Billie Eilish Backstage at 'Happier Than Ever' Tour

By Taylor Fields
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdUjr_0cq0oABa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIs41_0cq0oABa00

Billie Eilish is getting ready to hit the road on her "Happier Than Ever" Tour next year, and wants to make one of her biggest fans, well, happier than ever!

In a new contest, iHeartRadio is teaming up with Billie to send one lucky winner and a friend — first class — to her Seattle tour stop on March 25th, where they will get to hang with Billie herself backstage and play Beat Saber through the Oculus VR headsets to a song of their choosing from the Happier Than Ever album! To top it off, the winners will go home with their own signed Oculus headset, and then enjoy the concert at Climate Pledge Arena with two premium tickets.

To enter to win, just listen to iHeartRadio and text when you hear the nationwide keyword to 200200.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UejCc_0cq0oABa00

Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" Tour kicks off on February 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and makes stops in cities including Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New York, Boston, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping up with three Los Angeles shows at the beginning of April.

Having been outspoken against the climate crisis, Billie is also incorporating that into her tour by working with sustainability partner REVERB. There will be a Billie Eilish Action Village at each of her concerts on her tour that will shine the spotlight on climate action and climate justice, as well as hosting supporting BIPOC and women-led environmental organizations, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Billie Eilish to Appear on New Season of Sesame Street

Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, and Anderson .Paak are among the special guests that will swing by Sesame Street’s 52nd season. Eilish will rub elbows with the Count, while .Paak will perform a song for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as USA Today reports. The season, which also features Jon Batiste and tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, premieres November 11 on HBO Max. Check out a trailer below.
TENNIS
mixonline.com

Programming, Mixing and Collaborating with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

Over the past 20 years, the role of a music director has evolved from onstage conductor to behind-the-scenes programmer. Aron Forbes is comfortable in either position. For the last decade-plus, Forbes has skillfully music-directed a number of artists, from Olivia Rodrigo and BANKS to Conan Gray, Harry Hudson and, most notably, Billie Eilish. His work for Eilish extended to her recent documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple TV+), for which he received two Emmy nominations, in the categories for Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).
MUSIC
Primetimer

WATCH: Billie Eilish and Sesame Street's Count Perform Delightful Rendition of 'Happier Than Ever'

Leave it to The Count to put his own spin on Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever." On Tuesday, Sesame Street released a delightful video of Eilish and the friendly vampire singing her hit song, but with a wholesome twist: the lyrics were changed to teach kids how to count, share, and appreciate the world around them. "When I'm counting with you, I'm happier than ever," Eilish and The Count sing, adding, "Numbers sound so much better / Now let's count me and you."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
New York State
themusicuniverse.com

Billie Eilish introduces fragrance

The highly anticipated debut fragrance from global superstar Billie Eilish drops exclusively at BillieEilishFragrances.com. Eilish has teamed with Parlux Limited for a vegan, cruelty-free fragrance that’s made with clean ingredients. “One of the most important parts of our partnership was making sure Billie was able to debut her signature fragrance...
BEAUTY & FASHION
berklee.edu

Signature Series Presents Tribute to Billie Eilish

Berklee's Signature Series continues with The Music of Billie Eilish, a student tribute to the seven-time Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter, on Thursday, December 2, at 8:00 p.m. at the Berklee Performance Center. The show features performances of “Ocean Eyes,” “My Future,” and “Happier Than Ever,” among other chart-topping hits, and will be post-produced for virtual releases on Berklee's YouTube channel.
BOSTON, MA
940wfaw.com

Billie Eilish Sings Duet With The Count

Billie Eilish will make her Sesame Street debut on June 16th, but a clip of her toddler-friendly version of “Happier Than Ever” with the Count premiered on YouTube Tuesday (Nov. 9th). According to the caption, the duo, “sing a beautiful ballad to each other about how when they're counting together,...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Pittsburgh

Journey, Billy Idol To Kick Off 2022 Tour In Pittsburgh

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you went to high school in the 1980s, and you’re familiar with big hair, Drakkar cologne and pegged jeans, then you’ll probably be thrilled to know that Journey has just announced plans to kick off a new tour in Pittsburgh. The legendary rock band will open its “Freedom” tour in Pittsburgh in February. Special guest Billy Idol will join Journey for the first 22 shows of the tour, beginning Feb. 22 at PPG Paints Arena. Toto — remember Toto? — will then open for Journey on the remaining 18 dates of the 40-city tour, beginning April 7 in San Diego. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on May 11 in Hartford, Conn. To get warmed up for the tour, Journey is playing seven shows in Las Vegas next month. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 19, but Citi cardmembers will be able to buy tickets as early as Tuesday. More ticket information can be found here, and the full tour schedule can be found here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
POLLSTAR

Journey Plots 2022 Arena Tour Supported By Billy Idol, Toto

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of FameUpcoming JourneyJourney performs at its Rock Hall induction in April 2017. Journey announced a 2022 arena tour on Monday that will take the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band to 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada from February to May.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Journey Coming To Boston On ‘Freedom Tour 2022’ For Concert With Billy Idol

BOSTON (CBS) — The TD Garden is getting ready to rock next February. Journey is coming to Boston next year, and the band will be joined by special guest Billy Idol on the “Freedom Tour 2022.” The concert is set for February 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. JUST ANNOUNCED: @JourneyOfficial is back! Come see them on the Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guest @BillyIdol at TD Garden on February 28. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Come rock with us! pic.twitter.com/t09z2WIZ8f — TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 15, 2021 “It’s that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage! We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible,” guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. “The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends.” Click here for more ticket information.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Oculus#New Orleans#Seattle#Bipoc
Variety

Kanye West Drops ‘Donda’ Deluxe Edition With Bonus Tracks Featuring Andre 3000, Young Thug, More

As expected, Kanye West has released a deluxe version of his most recent album, “Donda,” that features more than 20 extra minutes of previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions, including “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug and a new feature from Kid Cudi, and more. The new edition, which dropped on Sunday night, expands the already long album past the two-hour mark; it’s now 2:11. Of course, there’s much more music where that came from: West publicly previewed the album four times before its release: Once at an invite-only...
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy