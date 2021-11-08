CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodbye to All That

Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurn on the TV or scroll through social media and you’re likely to see something—editors documenting Fashion Week on Instagram, The Devil Wears Prada on Hulu (again), an #OOTD on TikTok—that would suggest that the fashion industry is the most exciting and glamorous field you could possibly work in. And that’s...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Wears a Glittering Alexander McQueen Look

Lady Gaga has donned another dramatic look in London. The superstar was spotted in a bold, crystal-covered outfit from Alexander McQueen's latest runway collection, featuring a long black blazer with padded shoulders and cutouts at the waist, paired with sheer over-the-knee boots. She added her own details to the look, including a black tulle skirt that flared out at the sides and a bustier worn under the blazer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Arrives in a Bombshell Tom Ford Dress With Velvet Corset and Peep-Toe Sandals at CFDA Awards

Ciara gives major sophistication and edginess with her latest outfit. The “1,2 Step” singer attended the CFDA Awards last night in New York City, where she wore an ensemble that showed she’s always on the pulse of what’s cutting-edge in fashion. Ciara donned a black Tom Ford dress that featured a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves paired with a velvet corset structure for the bodice. When it came down to the shoes, Ciara slipped on a pair of black peep-toe sandals that helped unify the moment. The CFDA Awards was filled with big wins for brands both big and small. Emily Blunt served as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

A Fashion Photographer's Elegant Images of Everyday People

Terry Tsiolis has been photographing celebrities for top fashion magazines for more than a decade. He's shot some of the world's most recognizable faces, from Rihanna to Isabella Rossellini to Gwyneth Paltrow. But for his first major museum presentation, he's focusing on people who aren't famous. Later this month, the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Harper's Bazaar

All of the CFDA Fashion Award Winners

Last night marked the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. The ceremony was held at The Pool + The Grill in New York where Tom Ford, Chairman of the CFDA presided over the event, hosted by Emily Blunt. “The American fashion industry has been called many things, but...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Tour and Shop Arjé 's Stunning NYC Flat

Since the start of the pandemic, Arjé founders Bessie and Oliver Corral have been busy. The husband and wife team used lockdown as an opportunity to completely renovate their New York City apartment. While embracing the hermit life, the design duo deemed it the perfect time to expand the brand's world to include more than just clothing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Renowned Architect Peter Marino Talks Inspiration, Context and Avoiding ‘Brand-Boxing’

Few, if any, architects have worked on as many luxury retail projects as Peter Marino. He has been credited with redefining the discipline via big commissions such as a strikingly minimalist Giorgio Armani store in New York and a black- and-white Chanel tower in Tokyo. Both infused aspects of brand identity into the brick-and-mortar, a welcome antidote to more generic storefronts. Over the years, his practice—which has offices in Manhattan, Philadelphia and Southampton—has worked residential designs as well, a discipline Marino broke into by renovating Andy Warhol’s Upper East Side townhouse in the late ’70s. It’s retail, though, and specifically...
VISUAL ART
Harper's Bazaar

The Latest Ugg and Telfar Collection Is Here

CFDA award-winning designer Telfar Clemens loves a good brand collaboration. From an exclusive release at the start of the pandemic with the late NYC restaurant Mission Chinese, to its highly-anticipated Moose Knuckles capsule that launched earlier this month, the creative has pretty much done it all. Now, in yet another well-matched partnership, the brand is expanding its Ugg collaboration to include an assortment of shearling-lined boots and bags. This time, there's cozy loungewear to match.
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Demi Moore Does Oversized Velvet Suiting With Peekaboo Bralette & Boots for WSJ Innovator Awards

Demi Moore gives a lesson in making loose-fitting velvet look cool. The “Ghost” actress was spotted last night while attending the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards while arm-in-arm with Dior Men’s and Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones, in New York City. When it came to the ensemble, Moore sported a blue velvet suit that had a loose-fit, which fits in with the current trends. She accessorized the moment with a black clutch and sleek circular aviator glasses. For the footwear, Moore wore a pair of almond-toe black boots. They refined the vibe of Moore’s look while keeping the fashion-forward energy of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Turns Heads in a $22K Tentacle Coat at Bottega Veneta’s Detroit Show

Mary J. Blige seldom goes unnoticed when she makes an appearance, and last night at the Bottega Veneta show in Detroit was no different. The 50-year-old hitmaker was snapped on the front row in a bold outfit from the Italian luxury fashion house. Rapper ‘Lil Kim was also spotted in an eye-catching look at the event. With her blond hair in an elegant updo, the “Be Without You” singer herself wore a lacy black turtleneck top with shiny, skintight black leather pants featuring zipper details and black leather boots with a rounded square toe. The style, dubbed the “Storm,” is made of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

From Cher to Pink, Legendary Costume Designer Bob Mackie Looks Back at His Favorite Creations

"I met her when I was doing this little variety special," Mackie tells PEOPLE. "She was one of 12 dancers — all dressed alike—but you couldn't take your eyes off Goldie. You still can't! It was one of those magical moments that you go, Yeah, that's a star." (He designed this ensemble for Pure Goldie in 1971.) "When we met, she was hiding from [ex-husband] Ike, from hotel to hotel. Then she spread her wings and opened for the Rolling Stones," says Mackie, who adds that Turner (here in Los Angeles in 1977) was always a reliable collaborator. "She loves her costumes. And she loves her heels, her Louboutins. She'd pop a few Tylenols and go out there in her heels. She wanted to look as good as possible. She said she was there for the audience."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Pops in Hot Pink Cardigan Trim, Skinny Jeans & Square-Toe Boots

Katie Holmes sported a casual cashmere ensemble while out and about in New York yesterday. The star went for a classic fall look during her walk around the city. She wore a pair of light-wash flared jeans with a white T-shirt. She added a pop of color to the look with the Kate Spade New York Colorblock Cashmere Gallery Cardigan in gray melange. The cardigan featured a hot pink trim. For footwear, the 42-year-old slipped into a pair of black boots. The leather shoes featured a square toe and a block heel. She also carried a large suede navy blue tote bag. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
Harper's Bazaar

Inside the Gilded Cages on ‘Succession’

The first episode of the highly anticipated third season of Succession, HBO’s black comedy about members of a billionaire family vying for control of their News Corp–like media empire, ends, appropriately, with a power move. Fending off challenges from his needy, megalomaniacal children, Murdochian mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) throws them all a curveball by temporarily stepping down as CEO of Waystar Royco and naming the company’s dutiful general counsel, Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron)—the only candidate to succeed Roy who is not a family member—as his interim replacement.
TV SERIES
NPR

The Goodbye Party, 'Magnolia'

For the first minute of "Magnolia" all you hear is Michael Cantor's voice, overdubbed using a harmonizer, the same effect used on the one Imogen Heap song that makes everyone cry. Cantor, who records as The Goodbye Party, is usually surrounded by peppy-yet-mopey indie rock, but on the 20-minute Stray Sparks EP he weaves ambient experiments into lowercase songs that recall the quirkier back half of the Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. "Magnolia," with its pitch-shifted harmony, lays bare the winsome sadness of Cantor's sweet voice as "love rewinds itself." Then, like the pink and white flowers that bloom from magnolia trees, shimmering synths spring into high-definition, reflecting the awe of a new day.
MUSIC
Robb Report

The Duel: The Notorious B.I.G’s Crown vs. Marie Antoinette’s Bracelets

Royal jewels almost always make a big splash at auction. The crown that the Notorious B.I.G. wore in his famous King of New York photograph sold for nearly $600,000 last year, while a pair of Marie Antoinette’s diamond bracelets sold just this week for 8.1 million. Similarly jaw-dropping figures, but the baubles—and the people who owned them—are truly one-of-a-kind. So how do the king’s and queen’s heirlooms compare? The Notorious B.I.G’s Crown Marie Antoinette’s Bracelets CAPTURED BY Barron Claiborne, who photographed Biggie wearing the crown for Rap Pages magazine in 1997. The image has since been referred to as the Mona Lisa of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

