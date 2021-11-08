CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 takeaways: Falcons on track for playoffs after defeating Saints

By Matt Urben
 7 days ago
No team strives to be 4-4, but following a 1-3 start to the season, the Atlanta Falcons have to feel good about having a .500 record through the first eight games. Sunday’s 27-25 win over the New Orleans Saints was a fairly accurate representation of Arthur Smith’s tenure in Atlanta thus far.

Things were going great as the Falcons held a 24-6 fourth-quarter lead before the Saints rallied back to go up 25-24 with a minute remaining. Facing the threat of another viral collapse at the hands of their biggest rival, the Falcons stood back up and answered with a clutch drive to seal the upset.

Here are 9 takeaways from Atlanta’s Week 9 win over New Orleans.

Ryan to the rescue

The Falcons really put themselves in a bad spot due to a mix of passive play-calling and defensive lapses in the second half. Luckily, Matt Ryan played his best game of the year and was noticeably more decisive in the face of pressure. Ryan threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns, with another touchdown on the ground. Most importantly, Ryan threw the pass of the game in the fourth quarter when he connected with Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard completion to set up the game-winning field goal.

Playoff bound?

The Falcons may not feel like a playoff team, but if the season ended today, they’d be one of the seven NFC teams in the postseason. After Sunday’s win, Atlanta is clinging to the No. 7 seed. Behind the Falcons in the standings are the Panthers (4-5), the Vikings (3-5) and the 49ers (3-5). The road to the playoffs won’t get any easier in Week 10 when the team travels to Dallas to take on the Cowboys (6-2). Atlanta has now matched its 2020 win total with nine games left in the season.

Fourth-quarter collapse/comeback

It’s rare that a game goes from a blowout to a comeback, but that’s how crazy the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC South matchup was. The defense bent but didn’t break for much of the day, then things suddenly turned around as New Orleans scored 22 fourth-quarter points. Somehow, the Falcons had just enough time to engineer a game-winning drive.

Road warriors

The Falcons have not been very successful at home since opening Mercedes-Benz Stadium a few years ago. This season, three of the team’s four losses have been at home. On the flip side, Atlanta is now 3-1 on the road, and 4-1 if you count the Jets win, which was technically in London even though the NFL considers it a home game.

Means' injury not serious

The Falcons’ defense made a great play when linebacker James Vaughters forced a fumble that Steven Means picked up and nearly returned for a touchdown. When Means was tackled from behind, he appeared to seriously hurt his leg/knee. Fortunately, following the game, Arthur Smith said Means had avoided suffering a major injury.

Patterson does it again, and again

What else can you say about Cordarrelle Patterson? His versatility, production and clutch play in big moments have helped the Falcons fill the void left by Julio Jones. Kyle Pitts is the future, but Patterson is the offensive MVP this year and frankly, it’ not even close. On Sunday, he had six catches for a team-high 126 yards.

Olamide/Gage step up

Without Calvin Ridley, the Falcons needed other receivers to step up. Pitts is still a rookie and Patterson can only do so much on his own. In Week 9, Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus combined for 10 catches, 122 yards and two touchdowns. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come as we don’t know how long Ridley will remain out.

Koo clutch again

Koo made his third game-winning field goal of the season, which is especially impressive considering the Falcons only have four wins. The Pro Bowl kicker has made 14 of 15 field goals, and converted on all 17 extra points. Let’s not forget how easily this team could be 1-7 without Koo’s contributions.

The Falcons head to Dallas in Week 10 and while the Cowboys are an impressive 6-2 on the season, they were thoroughly outplayed by the Broncos in Week 9. Former head coach and current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will get to see his former team as the Falcons look to move to 5-4.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

