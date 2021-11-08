CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man shoved onto NYC subway tracks in unprovoked attack: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man shoved another straphanger onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack in Lower Manhattan early Monday, cops...

nypost.com

Comments / 20

Rusty Red
7d ago

How no one grabbed that cochroche in black and threw him unto the tracks! I would have made him not be able to climb out so he feels what it is to get crushed by a train!

Reply(8)
4
Triggs-_-U
7d ago

Pay attention to your surroundings if someone comes walking up behind me or standing close to me when I'm standing by the tracks you better believe I'm watching you...too much of this has been happening lately for people not to be on high alert.

Reply
3
Richie Raldiris
7d ago

this is horrible. That's why I keep saying we need New York City Transit Police back in the subway system who else is with me

Reply(1)
2
 

