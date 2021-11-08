CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Owner of rescued grocery store ‘overwhelmed’ by celebrity support

By Lily Ford
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7BLP_0cq0l45600
Actor Sir Mark Rylance said Brixton would be losing a ‘vital friend’ if the store was to close (Lily Ford/PA)

The owner of an independent grocery store rescued by a charity fundraiser has said she is “completely overwhelmed” by backing from celebrities.

Hilary Waterfield, who runs Brixton Wholefoods in south London and set up the appeal, hailed the support received from Sir Mark Rylance Eddie Izzard and Adjoa Andoh after Covid lockdowns and rent increases posed a threat to the shop’s survival.

The cause raised £30,000 in just one week after hitting its original £20,000 target in three days.

Ms Waterfield said a lot of the money will be used to build up stock and pay rent.

Brixton would lose a vital friend if we lost them

The 68-year-old said Sir Mark, who has been a customer since the 1980s, encouraged her to appeal to the public after she bumped into him outside the shop one evening.

“I was talking to him about how things were… and he just said ‘Get customers to invest in the business. I’ll help you. Everyone will help you’,” she told the PA news agency.

Sir Mark’s donation message included his thoughts on why the cause is so important to him.

“I feel my good fortune with health is partly due to Brixton Wholefoods,” the actor wrote.

“Even recycling plastic bags, I first encountered at Brixton Wholefoods… They have been teachers and leaders in my life.

“Brixton would lose a vital friend if we lost them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8em5_0cq0l45600
Sir Mark Rylance and Eddie Izzard both supported the fundraiser for Brixton Wholefoods (PA)

Ms Waterfield also praised comedian and actor Izzard, who shared the fundraiser on Twitter

“I just always loved her and I love her spirit… It was just so kind and I’m so thankful,” the shop owner said.

She added that a £5,000 donation was made to the cause at the same time Izzard tweeted.

“You’re doing a little bit of detective work… £5,000 (was donated) around the same time she put it on her Twitter, so you can maybe think it was (her),” she said.

Sir Mark and Izzard are not the only stars to have advocated for the store’s preservation.

Ms Waterfield said Bridgerton actor and Brixton local Andoh was a big help in the store reaching its fundraising goal.

“I’ve got a friend who has her number and I asked her ‘Can you send her a link to the GoFundMe?’ and within 10 minutes she’d put £1,000 into it and tweeted (her) support,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aql7f_0cq0l45600
Ms Waterfield has been at Brixton Wholefoods for 42 years (Hilary Waterfield)

“I’m so thankful to whoever gave us the anonymous donations, and to everyone else as well.

“The most important step (now) is for people to start shopping in their local community.”

– To help the store’s fundraising appeal, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/SaveBrixtonWholefoods

Comments / 1

Related
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Izzard
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Adjoa Andoh
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Brixton Wholefoods#Covid
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: UPDATE On Mary Schmucker’s Health

Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
THV11

When will the food shortages end at grocery stores?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have you noticed empty shelves at your grocery store? It's not anything like we saw last year with toilet paper, but not everything is fully stocked. Shelves look full, but it's specific brands that people are having a hard time finding. "There's a certain brand of...
dexerto.com

Amouranth takes Ludwig up on offer to create her own adult toy

Twitch star and popular content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa could be getting into the adult toy business after responding to an offer by fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren. Amouranth has been one of the most business-savvy creators on the internet, making millions off streaming on Twitch and her OF content. Her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

119K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy