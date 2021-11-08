CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

GSK Announces Positive Phase III Efficacy And Safety Data For Daprodustat In Patients With Anaemia Due To Chronic Kidney Disease

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Late-breaking data from the daprodustat ASCEND-ND and ASCEND-D trials at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2021 confirms the potential for a new oral treatment for patients with anaemia due to chronic kidney disease in both non-dialysis and dialysis settings. – Data from five Phase III studies...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

How the Long-term Use of Aspirin Impacts Mortality, Renal Deterioration in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease

Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, addresses the study findings regarding how the long-term use of aspirin impacts mortality and renal deterioration in patients with chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Empagliflozin Improved Outcomes for Patients With Heart Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease

Empagliflozin reduced the risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure and slowed kidney function decline in adults with heart failure with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) over 40% regardless of chronic kidney disease (CKD) status at baseline, according to the results of a prespecified sub-analysis of the EMPEROR-Preserved phase 3 trial. The results were presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Elevates Risk of Vascular Calcification

Paolo Raggi, MD, PhD, professor at the department of medicine in the division of cardiology at the University of Alberta, discusses how chronic kidney disease elevated the risk of vascular calcification and what the risks of vascular calcification are. In a Pharmacy Times® interview, Paolo Raggi, MD, PhD, professor at...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds novel pathway, enzyme responsible for thrombosis in patients with chronic kidney disease

Researchers have identified a potential new signaling pathway and enzyme that may help further the understanding of blood clot formation in chronic kidney disease patients and ultimately be targeted for therapeutic purposes. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are at a higher risk of clotting (thrombosis) than patients with normal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Kidney Disease#Gsk#Chronic Disease#Hif#Ckd#Crypto News
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Jardiance demonstrates benefits for patients with heart failure and kidney disease

In a new analysis, Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s (BI) sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitor (SGLT-2I), Jardiance (empagliflozin), demonstrated a reduction in the risk of death and hospitalisation from heart failure (HF) and a reduction in the decline of kidney function in patients with both HF and chronic kidney disease (CKD). This will likely prove significant in the US market, where large numbers of patients are developing cardiorenal and metabolic complications that often present as co-morbidities of type 2 diabetes (T2D).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Addressing the Established Understanding of How the Use of Aspirin Impacts the Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease

Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, addresses the established understanding of how the use of aspirin impacts the treatment of chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, on her presentation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
onclive.com

Rapid Readouts: Efficacy and Safety of Larotrectinib in Patients With Tropomyosin Receptor Kinase (TRK) Fusion-Positive Lung Cancer

Alexander Drilon, MD, discusses the efficacy and safety data of larotrectinib in patients with tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) fusion-positive lung cancer that was presented at the World Cancer Lung Conference 2021 annual meeting. Alexander Drilon, MD, discusses data from the following presentation: “Efficacy and Safety of Larotrectinib in Patients With...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

The Link Between Chronic Kidney Disease and Uremia

Despoina Manousaki, MD, PhD, pediatric endocrinologist and assistant professor at CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, discusses the relationship between uremia and chronic kidney disease. In a Pharmacy Times® interview, Despoina Manousaki, MD, PhD, pediatric endocrinologist and assistant professor at CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, spoke about her 2021 ASN Kidney Week presentation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Overview of the Common Characteristics of Chronic Kidney Disease

Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer at Karolinska University Hospital, Karolinska Institutet, discusses his presentation at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2021 on vascular aging in chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Next Steps in Research Investigating the Benefits of Aspirin in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, addresses next steps in research investigating the benefits of aspirin in patients with chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, on her presentation at...
SCIENCE
kfgo.com

GSK says anaemia drug shows positive safety profile

(Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline said its anaemia pill for patients with kidney disease was shown to have about the same side effect risk as the current standard treatment in two important patient groups, a key advantage in a tight race with rival drug developers. GSK said on Friday that risk measures...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Assessing the Link Between Senescence, Early Vascular Aging in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease

Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer at Karolinska University Hospital, Karolinska Institutet, discusses the link between senescence and early vascular aging in the context of chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer in the Department of Renal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Genetic Engineering News

Enzyme Helps Unravels the Mystery of Thrombosis in Chronic Kidney Disease

Previous studies have shown that chronic kidney disease (CKD) increases the risk of deep vein thrombosis. Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot, known as a thrombus, within a blood vessel. It prevents blood from flowing normally through the circulatory system. A new study by researchers at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) demonstrates a potential signaling pathway and enzyme that will help explain blood clot formation in chronic kidney diseases patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Oral pill as safe, efficacious as conventional treatment for anemia in patients with kidney disease

Anemia is a common and sometimes debilitating problem among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Anemia can occur when the kidneys become damaged, limiting the production of erythropoietin (EPO)—a hormone that signals to the body to make red blood cells. Currently, patients with CKD and anemia are treated with erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs), which must be given via subcutaneous injection or as part of dialysis. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital examined hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitors (HIF PH inhibitors), a new class of drug that can be given orally to treat anemia. The ASCEND trials, sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), tested one of these compounds, daprodustat, in patients with CKD on dialysis and in patients with CKD not on dialysis, and compared the oral medication's safety and efficacy to conventional treatment. In two studies published in The New England Journal of Medicine and in a simultaneous presentation at the American Society for Nephrology Kidney Week, they offered data indicating that daprodustat was as safe and efficacious as ESAs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Midland Daily News

Study: Coffee drinkers could be at higher risk of chronic kidney disease

Coffee can jump start your morning, but it may have adverse effects on your kidneys. In a recent study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, researchers from Johns Hopkins found that select metabolites associated with coffee could negatively affect kidney health and contribute to chronic kidney disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmatimes.com

Positive results for GSK’s anaemia drug daprodustat

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has revealed positive data for its investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) daprodustat in patients with anaemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). GSK’s ASCEND programme – comprised of five Phase III studies – enrolled over 8,000 patients with anaemia due to CKD across the CKD...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy