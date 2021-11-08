Knative Project Announces Knative 1.0 Enabling Developers To Use An Event-Driven Architecture

React is the go-to technology, when it comes to developing FinTech apps – that’s for sure. But why do most FinTech companies decide to use it? What makes it such a good choice for creating applications that are compatible with a majority of devices? How can it help minimise costs of product development? Why do react developers love it so much? Answers to these and other questions are simple and easy to understand – everyone who invests in FinTech should know them, so we decided to explain everything in a blog post.

