Knative Project Announces Knative 1.0 Enabling Developers To Use An Event-Driven Architecture
Knative enables developers to use an event-driven architecture with serverless applications. Knative, an enterprise-grade open source serverless platform, announced that Knative 1.0 has been released. Originally developed at Google, Knative is an open source project that adds components for deploying, running, and managing serverless, cloud-native applications to Kubernetes. Top...aithority.com
Comments / 0