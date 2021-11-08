Mashreq Bank Automates Bancassurance Operations Through Partnership With WayPoint System
ASSURE Banca Platform will improve operational efficiencies, deliver convenience, and improve personalization to Mashreq’s bancassurance customers. Solution improves overall customer experience for Mashreq’s bancassurance solutions – including the bank’s plans on life insurance, car insurance and critical illness. WayPoint Systems, a leading Information Technology service provider has partnered with...aithority.com
