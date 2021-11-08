CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s Laziest States

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wel6v_0cq0hnNa00 Exercise is one of the most effective ways for people to improve their overall health. Regular exercise has been shown to reduce the risk of depression, weight gain, and certain chronic diseases, while improving cognitive function, sleep quality, and physical balance -- among many other benefits.

Still, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about half of all American adults are not getting enough exercise -- and over 55 million American adults, or 22.7% of the 20 and older population, lead completely sedentary lifestyles. Physical inactivity leads to about one in every 10 premature deaths in the U.S. and costs the health care system an estimated $117 billion annually, according to the CDC.

Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified America’s laziest states. States are ranked on the share of adults 20 and older who report no leisure-time physical activity.

Depending on the state, inactivity rates range from less than 15% to over 30%. States with the  most physically active populations tend to be concentrated in the West, while those with the largest shares of adults who never exercise are in the South.

Given the benefits associated with regular exercise, it is perhaps not  surprising that overall health outcomes are often better in states where larger shares of the population are physically active. For example, in most states where adults are less likely to exercise regularly, both the obesity rate and the share of adults who report being in fair or poor health are higher than the respective national averages of 29.7% and 16.5%. Here is a look at the most obese states in America .

Meanwhile, in states where exercise is more common, residents are generally less likely to be obese or in fair or poor health than the typical American.

Click here to see America's laziest states
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iZie_0cq0hnNa00

50. Colorado
> Adults who don't exercise: 14.8%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 90.5% (12th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 22.4% (the lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 6.6% (the lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.8% (9th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.3 (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzkig_0cq0hnNa00

49. Washington
> Adults who don't exercise: 16.4%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 86.2% (18th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 28.6% (17th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.3% (11th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.0% (14th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.7 (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLKy4_0cq0hnNa00

48. Utah
> Adults who don't exercise: 16.7%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 85.7% (19th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.0% (7th lowest -- tied)
> Adults with diabetes: 7.5% (2nd lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (13th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.5 (13th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geihi_0cq0hnNa00

47. Oregon
> Adults who don't exercise: 17.3%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 87.9% (15th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.3% (21st lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.7% (18th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.2% (18th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.7 (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0piN_0cq0hnNa00

46. California
> Adults who don't exercise: 17.7%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 93.1% (7th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 24.3% (2nd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.8% (6th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.6% (22nd highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.9 (24th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIkbE_0cq0hnNa00

45. Vermont
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.4%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 75.8% (17th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.0% (7th lowest -- tied)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.8% (6th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.8% (the lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.7 (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWrwU_0cq0hnNa00

44. New Mexico
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.0%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 76.9% (20th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.3% (13th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.5% (14th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.3% (9th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.3 (11th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaD9K_0cq0hnNa00

43. Alaska
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.3%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 100.0% (the highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 31.9% (22nd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.3% (3rd lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.6% (20th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.1 (17th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YV91B_0cq0hnNa00

42. Minnesota
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.6%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 86.9% (16th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.0% (18th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.5% (4th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.9% (3rd lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.1 (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aun2k_0cq0hnNa00

41. Hawaii
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.6%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 92.5% (10th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 24.6% (3rd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.1% (16th highest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.4% (18th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.2 (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seHjN_0cq0hnNa00

40. Connecticut
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.9%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 94.0% (5th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 26.3% (5th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.2% (10th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.0% (4th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.3 (8th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaQGW_0cq0hnNa00

39. Massachusetts
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.0%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 94.5% (4th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 25.0% (4th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.7% (5th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.5% (7th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.5 (11th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ey8de_0cq0hnNa00

38. Wisconsin
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.3%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 85.2% (21st highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 31.7% (23rd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.5% (14th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (12th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.7 (21st lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkRsY_0cq0hnNa00

37. Idaho
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.4%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 78.9% (21st lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.0% (19th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.3% (11th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.1% (15th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.7 (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTgzk_0cq0hnNa00

36. Maine
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.8%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 70.0% (6th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.8% (23rd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.4% (24th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.1% (24th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.2 (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKD1A_0cq0hnNa00

35. New Hampshire
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.8%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 88.2% (14th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 28.6% (16th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.6% (16th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.8% (2nd lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.5 (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ct8ve_0cq0hnNa00

34. Arizona
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.2%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 85.1% (22nd highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.9% (14th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.6% (16th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.6% (14th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.2 (14th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1K1i_0cq0hnNa00

33. Illinois
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.6%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 90.8% (11th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.7% (22nd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (19th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.9% (21st lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.6 (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKlhn_0cq0hnNa00

32. Montana
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.7%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 75.2% (14th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.1% (11th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.9% (8th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.1% (11th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.6 (19th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6PCy_0cq0hnNa00

31. Maryland
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.9%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 92.6% (9th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 31.6% (24th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.1% (16th highest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.2% (16th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.4 (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isKOP_0cq0hnNa00

30. South Dakota
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.0%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 73.5% (11th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.4% (19th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (23rd lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.4% (5th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3 (the lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084yau_0cq0hnNa00

29. Pennsylvania
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.0%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 84.4% (23rd highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 30.8% (25th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.0% (18th highest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.6% (23rd highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4 (20th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCrhi_0cq0hnNa00

28. Virginia
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.2%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 82.4% (24th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 30.5% (24th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.7% (21st highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.6% (25th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.5 (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27A8Kb_0cq0hnNa00

27. Nevada
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.5%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 93.0% (8th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.1% (10th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.5% (22nd highest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.1% (12th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.2 (13th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05w38o_0cq0hnNa00

26. Iowa
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.6%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 82.9% (25th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.3% (8th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (19th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.5% (6th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.1 (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iugHU_0cq0hnNa00

25. Nebraska
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.7%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 83.5% (25th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.4% (13th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.0% (22nd lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.8% (10th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.2 (5th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjqFy_0cq0hnNa00

24. Michigan
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.1%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 85.5% (20th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.4% (17th highest -- tied)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.0% (18th highest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.3% (16th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.3 (10th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOyc1_0cq0hnNa00

23. North Dakota
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.1%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 74.0% (12th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.9% (10th highest -- tied)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.4% (13th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.6% (8th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.2 (4th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjrgS_0cq0hnNa00

22. Wyoming
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.1%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 76.5% (18th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.2% (20th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.0% (9th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.3% (17th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.5 (10th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYJIr_0cq0hnNa00

21. Texas
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.2%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 80.5% (23rd lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 31.4% (25th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.2% (25th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.7% (13th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.8 (25th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wO3mp_0cq0hnNa00

20. North Carolina
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.3%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 73.5% (10th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.3% (20th highest -- tied)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.5% (14th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.0% (19th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.6 (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cuoB_0cq0hnNa00

19. New York
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.4%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 93.2% (6th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 26.4% (6th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (23rd lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (22nd lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.6 (15th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8NCY_0cq0hnNa00

18. Rhode Island
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.5%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 94.9% (2nd highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 28.5% (15th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (23rd lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.5% (25th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.9 (23rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331CS0_0cq0hnNa00

17. Kansas
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.9%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 80.1% (22nd lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.0% (15th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.5% (22nd highest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (24th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.6 (18th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSma2_0cq0hnNa00

16. Missouri
> Adults who don't exercise: 25.5%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 76.7% (19th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.5% (16th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.4% (15th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.5% (11th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.2 (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Grjld_0cq0hnNa00

15. Florida
> Adults who don't exercise: 25.8%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 88.7% (13th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.2% (12th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.8% (20th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.5% (10th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4 (18th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPcXF_0cq0hnNa00

14. South Carolina
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.0%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 68.3% (5th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.0% (9th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.3% (5th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (20th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4 (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0UKE_0cq0hnNa00

13. Ohio
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.1%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 83.9% (24th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.5% (12th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.2% (10th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (21st highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.1 (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHSlr_0cq0hnNa00

12. Georgia
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.4%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 75.5% (16th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.3% (20th highest -- tied)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.0% (12th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.4% (15th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.9 (22nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3Y2d_0cq0hnNa00

11. New Jersey
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.6%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 94.7% (3rd highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.0% (7th lowest -- tied)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (19th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.5% (19th lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.7 (23rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tPnC_0cq0hnNa00

10. Indiana
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.7%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 75.2% (15th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.9% (10th highest -- tied)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.1% (11th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.2% (17th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4 (21st highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hLpM_0cq0hnNa00

9. Tennessee
> Adults who don't exercise: 27.2%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 70.2% (7th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.3% (14th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.5% (8th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.2% (7th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.7 (3rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Q41J_0cq0hnNa00

8. Delaware
> Adults who don't exercise: 27.3%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 86.5% (17th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.4% (17th highest -- tied)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.8% (13th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (23rd lowest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 3.7 (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCPtP_0cq0hnNa00

7. Oklahoma
> Adults who don't exercise: 27.8%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 71.3% (9th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.5% (7th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.3% (9th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.9% (8th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.5 (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAyGi_0cq0hnNa00

6. Louisiana
> Adults who don't exercise: 28.0%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 75.0% (13th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 36.3% (3rd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.0% (6th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (5th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.3 (9th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pcgx_0cq0hnNa00

5. West Virginia
> Adults who don't exercise: 28.0%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 59.4% (2nd lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 37.8% (2nd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 15.1% (the highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.6% (the highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 5.3 (the highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2jZ2_0cq0hnNa00

4. Kentucky
> Adults who don't exercise: 28.7%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 71.1% (8th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.6% (6th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.7% (7th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.8% (4th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.6 (5th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uuBv_0cq0hnNa00

3. Alabama
> Adults who don't exercise: 29.3%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 61.1% (3rd lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 36.1% (4th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 14.5% (3rd highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (6th highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.4 (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcWJ2_0cq0hnNa00

2. Mississippi
> Adults who don't exercise: 30.4%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 54.5% (the lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 39.1% (the highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 14.6% (2nd highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.1% (3rd highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.5 (7th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5Uus_0cq0hnNa00

1. Arkansas
> Adults who don't exercise: 30.4%
> Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 63.5% (4th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 35.0% (5th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.5% (4th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.3% (2nd highest)
> Physically unhealthy days per month: 4.8 (2nd highest)

Methodology

To determine America’s laziest states, 24/7 Tempo reviewed adult physical inactivity rates from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report.

The physical inactivity rate is defined as the share of adults 20 years and older who report no leisure-time physical activity. While the CHR report is from 2021, physical inactivity figures published in the report are from 2017.

States were ranked based on the adult physical inactivity rate. Additional information on the share of the population with adequate access to locations for physical activity, the share of adults 20 years and older who report a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher (considered obese), the share of adults 20 years and older with diagnosed diabetes, the share of adults reporting poor or fair health, and the average number of physically unhealthy days reported in the past 30 days also came from the 2021 CHR.

Community Policy