CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans Facing Criticism On Marketing Approach, Promises To Most Loyal Fans

By Christopher Dodson
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New Orleans Pelicans David Griffin-led front office is now full steam ahead into the angry headwinds of a public relations storm brewing over the Smoothie King Center. The problems of the Pelicans (1-9) go beyond a slow start to the season, Zion Williamson’s vague return to action timeline, or a...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
HoopsHype

Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-6) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center. Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021. New Orleans Pelicans 46, Phoenix Suns 29 (Q2 07:02) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel. Pelicans with 10 steals through 15.5 minutes. Their season...
NBA
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: Don’t expect to see Zion Williamson anytime soon

The season couldn’t have started much worse for Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. After announcing their star had secret foot surgery at the beginning of the offseason, the Pelicans assured fans he’d be back to start the season. David Griffin used some pedantic wording to claim he didn’t...
NBA
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: Can their season be saved?

Can the season be salvaged for the New Orleans Pelicans?. In an almost infinite cycle of constant sadness, the New Orleans Pelicans are again at the bottom of the Western Conference. The Pelicans have started the season 1-7 and have one of the worst Defensive Ratings in the league (26th overall). While many might say things will trend upward after Zion returns, that doesn’t appear to be the case as Social Media is having fun with Zion’s weight gain.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Willie Green
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Alvin Gentry
Person
Julius Randle
FanSided

Should the New Orleans Pelicans have drafted Ja Morant over Zion?

The foot injury of Zion Williamson and Ja Morant’s MVP-like start has many fans around the NBA questioning if the New Orleans Pelicans made the right move drafting an injury-prone Williamson over Morant. This year, Ja Morant is averaging over 26 points per game and just under 50 percent shooting....
NBA
Camden News

David Griffin and the New Orleans Pelicans are in trouble

There was hope for the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer of 2019 when they hired former Cleveland Cavaliers Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin for the same position. The Pelicans then got the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to select power forward Zion Williamson, and they were building a fantastic roster.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green#The New Orleans Saints
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
rolling out

Adele describes relationship with LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul

Despite selling a gazillion records and being worth more than some small countries, British-born singer Adele intimates to Rolling Stone that she often feels like a schoolgirl when she’s around boyfriend Rich Paul. In fact, the divorced mom labels this relationship with Paul as the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest”...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
Forbes

Forbes

286K+
Followers
84K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy