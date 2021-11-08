CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Founding UB40 member Astro dies after short illness

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jasmine Cooper
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5wTW_0cq0g09t00

Terence Wilson, one of the founding members of the British reggae band UB40, has died at the age of 64 after a short illness, his current band confirmed.

Comments / 0

Related
go955.com

Former UB40 member Terence “Astro” Wilson dead at 64

Ex-UB40 member Terence Wilson, better known as Astro, died Saturday. He was 64. The vocalist passed away following “a very short illness,” according to a tweet posted on his and founding UB40 lead singer Ali Campbell‘s joint Twitter account on Saturday. “We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Garner Strolls The Streets Of L.A. Amid Reports Rumored Engaged Actress Replacing Julia Roberts In Apple TV Series: Photos

Jennifer Garner enjoyed a casual stroll with a gal pal on Monday, November 15. The actress wore leggings and a light jacket on the brisk day in Los Angeles, Calif. The Alias alum took her beverage to go as she was snapped on the walk holding a coffee cup from home. She also sported some shades to block out the rays of the SoCal sun.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Police Report Filed After Brass Against Frontwoman Urinated On A Consenting Fan At Rockville Festival

At the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, Brass Against singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan’s face. Consequence now reveals that a police report was filed regarding the incident. According to the article, the band was performing a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up” on Thursday night when the singer asked a man from the audience to lie down on the stage. She proceeded to pull down her pants and urinate in his mouth, after which the man spit the fluid into the crowd.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Hello Magazine

What is NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's net worth?

LL Cool J has been a regular on TV screens for many years now, starring in NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, before that he had an equally successful career as a rapper. But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

DaBaby calls police, allegedly attempts to boot baby mama off his property

DaBaby’s baby mama, DaniLeigh, claims the rapper called the police on her after attempting to boot her and their newborn daughter from his property. “This man is mad bc I had a plan b sent to his condo,” DaniLeigh, 26, claimed on social media following a very public and bizarre fight over Instagram Live. “All he wanna do is c-m in me , with no responsibility.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ub40#Reggae#British
realitytitbit.com

Does Kenneth from 90 Day Fiancé have an ex-wife? His family explored

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 is airing in 2021. The spin-off show follows the journeys of couples who have met online and want to make their relationships work even though they live miles away from each other. The Other Way spin-off show sees the US-based member of the couple head to their partner’s country.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 3 Scene With Gator Leaves Fans Wildly Disappointed

The most recent episode of “Yellowstone” saw the return of a beloved character but some fans think he doesn’t get deserved credit. Gator, the Dutton Family’s personal cook, showed up in last night’s “Yellowstone” episode doing what he does best. What Gator does best is whip up hot, delicious meals for the family that employs him as their chef. Though he isn’t a major character on the show, Gator shows up from time to time, mostly in the Dutton family kitchen. While he has very few lines on the show, Gator has become extremely well-liked by the show’s enormous fan base. Gator is always around when the family needs to eat or a sympathetic ear to bend. He’s extremely loyal to the family, having been with them for a number of years. Now, some fans are saying it is time for the Dutton family to give Gator the respect he deserves. He’s the main topic of conversation in a recent Reddit thread.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
phillytrib.com

UB40 founding member Astro dies following short illness

British vocalist and founding member of UB40 Terence Wilson, better known by his stage name Astro, has died after a short illness, his current band confirmed. He was 64, according to media reports. “We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has...
MUSIC
The Independent

Astro death: UB40 founding member dies following ‘short illness’, aged 64

UB40 founding member Astro has died, aged 64.The musician – real name Terence Wilson – was a part of the Birmingham-based band for more than 30 years.Breakaway band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro announced the news on Twitter, writing: “We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken.”The statement added: “The world will never be the same without him.”Astro, who was set to perform as part of the breakaway group on a 2022 tour, died after a short illness.As part of UB40, Astro sold more than 70 million records. They had three UK number one hits, including “Red Red Wine” and Elvis Presley...
MUSIC
WALA-TV FOX10

UB40 founding member Astro dies following short illness

(CNN) -- British vocalist and founding member of UB40 Terence Wilson, better known by his stage name Astro, has died after a short illness, his current band confirmed. "We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness," a statement on Ali Campbell and Astro's Twitter account said on Saturday. "The world will never be the same without him."
WORLD
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy