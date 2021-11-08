Reaction To Ravens’ Week 9 Overtime Win Against Vikings

I would like to thank Mike White for just adding onto what was a bad week for me. Then again, it's kind of scary for New York Jets fans that another guy can come in and throw for 400 yards to beat one of the best teams in the AFC while your No. 2 overall pick is struggling. Even with the bad week overall, #DajaniDimes again had a winning record with the top five locks, and that's the most important goal of this column. The other, of course, is to be way ahead of .500 on the total ATS record, which is something we will work on this week. We are currently middle of the road among CBS Sports experts. Expect that to change.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO