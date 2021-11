Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP issued the following announcement on Nov. 4. Bradley is pleased to announce that the firm has been named the “Law Firm of the Year” in the area of Construction Law in the 2022 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." Only one firm per legal practice receives this designation, making it particularly significant. Bradley was named “Law Firm of the Year” for Construction Law in the 2020 and 2018 editions as well.

LAW ・ 6 DAYS AGO