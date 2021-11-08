CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College suspends in-person social gatherings after outbreak

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Halloween parties were a big contributor to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at St. Michael's College that prompted the school to switch to online instruction on Friday, school officials said. In-person classes resume...

