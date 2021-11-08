College suspends in-person social gatherings after outbreak

Infographic provided by Mylemarks.com. Social anxiety can be one of the most challenging things to deal with while being a college student. In college, you have these stereotypes that you are pressured to obtain. Like going out to the bar every night, joining a sorority or having a bunch of friends. These are things that make you a “cool” college student and if you’re not doing these things then you’re not having a fun college experience. There are a lot of stereotypes that you think you’re supposed to follow in college. For example, if you don’t join a sorority or fraternity, you won’t get a good job. If you don’t go out to parties every weekend, then you’re “boring.” For about two years I put an extreme amount of pressure on myself, and it drove me INSANE. I started second-guessing myself and who I was. I started to change myself to fit in. But I’m here to tell you that there isn’t a certain type of college experience you should be having. And you definitely shouldn’t do things that you don’t wanna do just because other people are doing them. You are your own person, and everyone’s lives are different.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO