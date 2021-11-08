Revealed: Why Thomas Tuchel Is Frightened of Chelsea Squad

Thomas Tuchel has explained why he is still frightened of his Chelsea squad with injuries becoming a common theme in recent weeks.

Chelsea are in a brilliant position as they sit at the top of the table after 11 games on 26 points, three points clear of Manchester City in second.

But it hasn't been an ideal last couple of weeks for the Blues on the injury front. Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Timo Werner (hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) have all been, and still are sidelined.

Christian Pulisic (ankle) and N'Golo Kante (muscle fatigue) returned last week for the Blues as Tuchel stepped up their return to full fitness.

But now the duo will leave for international duty with USMNT and France, respectively, and Tuchel is 'frightened' of the pair being overused and hopes they are looked after responsibly.

"We are happy on one side when our players get nominated because they are proud to play for their country and we want to have the best players that are nominated. On the other side, we would love to rest the players, of course, and give them some days off to disconnect and relax.

"With the guys who come from injuries, it feels a little bit like we take care of them, and by doing that we take into account where they play and travel. This is the case with N’Golo and Christian.

"We have prepared them over the last two weeks for us but also so they free to go to their national teams and hopefully get the minutes that elevates them to a higher level when they come back, but if they do not get injured in the matches.

"This is a constant balance and we have no control over it. So I’m always a bit frightened."

