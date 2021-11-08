CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Revealed: Why Thomas Tuchel Is Frightened of Chelsea Squad

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has explained why he is still frightened of his Chelsea squad with injuries becoming a common theme in recent weeks.

Chelsea are in a brilliant position as they sit at the top of the table after 11 games on 26 points, three points clear of Manchester City in second.

But it hasn't been an ideal last couple of weeks for the Blues on the injury front. Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Timo Werner (hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) have all been, and still are sidelined.

Christian Pulisic (ankle) and N'Golo Kante (muscle fatigue) returned last week for the Blues as Tuchel stepped up their return to full fitness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOOPm_0cq0e8I700
IMAGO / Sportimage

But now the duo will leave for international duty with USMNT and France, respectively, and Tuchel is 'frightened' of the pair being overused and hopes they are looked after responsibly.

"We are happy on one side when our players get nominated because they are proud to play for their country and we want to have the best players that are nominated. On the other side, we would love to rest the players, of course, and give them some days off to disconnect and relax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLHFF_0cq0e8I700
IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"With the guys who come from injuries, it feels a little bit like we take care of them, and by doing that we take into account where they play and travel. This is the case with N’Golo and Christian.

"We have prepared them over the last two weeks for us but also so they free to go to their national teams and hopefully get the minutes that elevates them to a higher level when they come back, but if they do not get injured in the matches.

"This is a constant balance and we have no control over it. So I’m always a bit frightened."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Why my wing-backs WILL score goals

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his use of wing-backs. Chelsea wing-backs Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso have scored eight goals between them already this season and have been heavily involved in our attacking process. "This is normally what any manager does in any team, that you try...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Thomas Tuchel
FanSided

Explaining Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea starting XI against Malmo

The winter fixture period is one of great volume. Premier League teams that remain alive in multiple competitions play games every three or four days for a few weeks straight. While this has been a problem in the past, especially for Chelsea, the Blues possess one of the deepest squads in the world right now. The upcoming matches are relatively easy for Thomas Tuchel’s men. The schedule sprinkles in the occasional big six clash in between a number of winnable contests.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Usmnt#Christian
FanSided

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is setting the standard

Chelsea has gotten off to quite a remarkable start to its Premier League campaign. Loads of talk before the season started centered around the Blues’ very tricky opening set of fixtures, facing four of the traditional ‘big six’ in the first six matches. The European champions strengthened their squad in the summer transfer window by signing Belgian international Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. Many said that Lukaku was the missing piece of the Chelsea puzzle. Timo Werner created many goal scoring opportunities in the 2020/21 league season, however, he wasn’t necessarily the clinical center forward he was at RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: “We expected the result” – Confident Thomas Tuchel lays out why Chelsea won

Thomas Tuchel has just rocked up to the post-match press conference after Chelsea’s win over Malmo, and explained why his team won. He praised their shots, their touches in the opposition box, their pressure high up. There wasn’t much magic, but his team did what they had to do to break down their opposition and get a goal. Now they have three points, and we can consign a dull 90 minutes to memory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: Let's not talk about the title

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists there's no reason to talk about the title at this stage of the season. Instead, Tuchel's focus is purely on beating Burnley today, whose threat he insists is not done justice by its bottom-three position in the table. "Over the last years, Man City and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Thomas Tuchel keen to remain at Chelsea for the long-term

Thomas Tuchel has said he does not live in fear of being sacked and is targeting a long-term stay as Chelsea’s manager. Tuchel, who faces the Premier League’s longest-serving manager when Sean Dyche’s Burnley visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday, has made a stunning impact since joining Chelsea in January and he is not worried about the club’s ruthless mentality. The German is settled at the European champions and believes he is capable of emulating Dyche, who has managed Burnley since 2012.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel impressed by Ross Barkley’s fight for his Chelsea future

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Ross Barkley’s determination in refusing to give up on his long-term Chelsea future. Barkley made his first Premier League start of the campaign in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley, putting in a strong display to leave boss Tuchel suitably impressed. Former Everton and England star Barkley’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
484
Followers
4K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy