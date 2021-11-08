CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Fires Warning to USMNT Over Christian Pulisic

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has told the USMNT to be responsible with how they use Christian Pulisic during the November international break.

The 23-year-old has only just returned from an ankle injury after sustaining a seven-week injury during the September break with his country.

Pulisic was due to miss just 10 days but was forced to sit out following setbacks but made his comeback against Malmo last week in the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFtCF_0cq0dv3K00
IMAGO / Action Plus

He followed up his return with some minutes during the 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Now he will join us with Gregg Berhalter's squad for their fixtures against Mexico and Jamaica.

But ahead of the camp, Tuchel has warned the USMNT not to be irresponsible with the winger as he eases into returning to full fitness.

"I hope that the US national team are responsible with him and they don’t overuse him too much in the international fixture.

"Christian still feels a little bit of pain but of course, he absolutely wants to come back to full fitness and at his peak level of performance that he’s shown before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PedUV_0cq0dv3K00
IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

"It’s a matter of managing the pain in his ankle, not a matter of a re-injury or anything like that. It’s just that things are still a bit painful for him

"He desperately wanted to come back and we need him back, because he’s a big player for us. He’s tried so hard when he’s come in on recent games and it was a good start for him in Malmo, and then the 10 minutes or so he got against Burnley.

"I have to say, we are always a little worried when our players go away with the national team because it’s out of our control but there is also a responsibility for Christian to not get carried away and try too much."

More Chelsea Coverage

Absolute Chelsea

