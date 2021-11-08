HOROSCOPES: THE BEST WAY TO MEDITATE ACCORDING TO YOUR SIGN

ARIES:

Compassion meditation is a great exercise for an Aries to increase compassion for others while getting rid of the frustration and aggression you may impulsively feel. This may also resolve any struggle you may experience from being idle and unproductive while also helping you become patient with people when you seem moody and aggressive.

TAURUS:

As a Taurus, you will often struggle with unexpected changes or inconsistencies, so a change meditation will help get rid of the narrow outlook you may feel towards new situations and experiences. Change meditation can open you up to spontaneous things and help you become aware of your uncompromising attitude. This will eventually lead to less stress and anger

GEMINI:

Geminis love a fast-paced environment that complements their quick-to-learn attitude. To help you slow down and focus on your physical and mental state, a meditation that engages your senses is the way to go. This kind of meditation can alleviate depression and sadness while helping you be present by settling your nerves and becoming more aware of your sensory experiences.

CANCER:

Cancerians are more in touch with their emotions than any other sign, which makes meditation a great tool in helping you tap into your thoughts. You may be compassionate towards others, but negative towards yourself, making a body scan meditation right for you. It settles any fearful thoughts and establishes contentment to resolve emotional issues.

LEO:

Leo is one of the most generous signs, but there are moments when your arrogant and irrational side manifests itself. This Is where the great compassion meditation helps you focus on positivity and the love for others while removing the insecurities that bring out your arrogance

VIRGO:

As a Virgo, you tend to take yourself seriously. This can be beneficial in some cases, but it can also lead you to be too critical of everyone, even yourself. To help you relax, joy meditation is what’s right for you. It can also instill positive thoughts and feelings to put you in the right state of mind. Joy meditation also helps you get rid of any critical thoughts you may have towards the world and eliminates negative energy that’s trying to hold you back.

LIBRA:

As a Libra, you can be gracious and social, but deep down you also have as much insecurity as everyone else. For this reason, the relax, ground and clear meditation can help you reduce all the fears and worries that may burden you throughout the day. And if you are struggling with self-pity, this type of meditation will put things in perspective to give you a more positive outlook in life.

SCORPIO:

Scorpio’s greatest weakness is distrust and envy towards others. To help you get rid of any judgment you manage to hurl towards others, a gratitude meditation is what you need. This helps reinforce positivity and ideas of happiness that make you appreciate the people in your life.

SAGITTARIUS:

Sagittarians may find themselves in a struggle with the lack of adventure and discovery. Luckily, you can address this with the mindful walk meditation. And if you are quick to react and speak, this type of meditation is also a great way to get away from it all and reflect on your actions when you’re under a lot of stress. This is also perfect when you are having bouts of impatience and feel unsettled both in mind and body. You will have calm thoughts with a mindful walk while boosting your patience.

CAPRICORN:

You are an intellectual and serious being, Capricorn, and it can be tough when not everyone around you is on the same page. This may lead you to a struggle where you become unforgiving and condescending while also falling short in understanding others. Through an equanimity meditation, you will be able to connect with your open and accepting side.

AQUARIUS:

Being a deep-thinking Aquarian would lead you to believe it won’t be productive to run away from your problems and avoid any kind of emotional expression. The cause and effect meditation can help make things easier when it comes to facing your fear of vulnerability. You will be more focused on being kind towards others instead of coming off as aloof and uninviting.

PISCES:

As a selfless Pisces, you are quite loving towards others.However, you tend to forget to give yourself some of that love, too. With the Commonality of Suffering meditation, you will be able to acknowledge the loneliness you feel and remove some of the fear of being criticised. This type of meditation also makes you aware that you are not alone in your suffering and through self-love, you can convince others to do the same.