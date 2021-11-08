CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

McAfee to be taken private by Advent-led group in $14 billion deal

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YH2sL_0cq0deID00
Cyber security firm McAfee holds a virtual IPO at NASDAQ Marketsite in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nov 8 (Reuters) - McAfee Corp (MCFE.O) said on Monday a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Advent International will take the cyber security company private in a $14 billion deal.

The deal comes as a pandemic-driven shift to remote working and a rise in cyber attacks have spurred demand for antivirus and digital security software.

The company, founded by U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee in 1987, was the first to bring to market a commercial antivirus. Intel (INTC.O) bought it in 2011, when McAfee himself no longer had any involvement.

In the last few years, McAfee has strengthened its main cybersecurity software business that focuses on retail customers via price increases, new partner programs and good retention rates.

As part of the transaction, the investor group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26 per share in an all-cash deal that values McAfee at about $12 billion on an equity basis.

The purchase price represents a premium of 22.6% over McAfee's closing share price of $21.21 on Nov. 4, the last trading day before the Wall Street Journal reported about the deal talks.

Shares, of the San Jose, California-based company, which made its market debut last year, were down more than 3% at $25.36 in premarket trading, slightly below the offer price.

In a similar deal in August, U.S. cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK.O) had agreed to buy London-listed rival Avast Plc (AVST.L) for up to $8.6 billion to create a leader in consumer security software.

The Advent-led consortium also includes private equity firms Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board among others.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC are the financial advisers to McAfee.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Owner Cineworld’s CEO Touts “Real Grounds for Optimism” as October Revenue Nears 2019 Levels

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld reported improving box office and concession revenue trends for its third quarter and October, which neared pre-coronavirus pandemic levels as revenue for the month amounted to 90 percent of 2019 results. CEO Mooky Greidinger on Monday touted positive cinema business trends, saying: “We are thrilled to see audiences returning in significant numbers. Our partnerships with the studios are as strong as ever and with the incredible movie slate to come, there are real grounds for optimism in our industry.” “Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of the group’s markets, in some cases even above...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
Autoblog

Rivian is now the biggest U.S. company with no sales

Add another milestone to Rivian Automotive’s blistering and surprising run as a new stock: It’s now the biggest U.S. company by market value with no revenue. The electric-truck maker, backed by Amazon and Ford, has unseated Lucid Group Inc., an electric vehicle peer with no sales to its name, at the top of the list.
BUSINESS
theregister.com

Will they try it for 30 days first? McAfee goes private again in $14bn cash deal

In brief A consortium of private equity types have stumped up $12bn in cash to acquire what's left of McAfee the company plus another couple of billion to pay off its debts. McAfee has been in and out of the stock market: it last went public in October 2020 with a valuation of $3.6bn. It then spun off its enterprise security business in March for $4bn in another cash deal, and now the consumer side of the business has been snapped up for $14bn total.
BUSINESS
Dark Reading

Investor Group to Acquire McAfee for $14B

McAfee will be acquired by an investor group for more than $14 billion, the firm announced this week. The group is led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Collectively known as "the investor group," it will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26 per share in an all-cash deal.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Business#Cybersecurity Software#Security Software#Mcafee Corp#Advent International#The Wall Street Journal#Nortonlifelock Inc Lrb#Avast Plc#Permira Advisers Llc#Goldman Sachs Co Llc#Morgan Stanley Co Llc
Reuters

Four firms support McAfee’s $14 bln sale to investor group

(Reuters) - McAfee Corp has tapped Ropes & Gray and Moulton Moore Stella for the cybersecurity software maker’s $14 billion purchase by a group of six investors. The company announced the deal on Monday amid a rise in cyber crime as many employees continue to work remotely. The Ropes &...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

McAfee to go private as cybersecurity business swells

McAfee announced plans to go private in a $14 billion deal, noting subscriptions to its security software for consumers are posting double-digit growth rates. After selling its enterprise business to Symphony Technology Group earlier this year, McAfee has focused on mobile security apps and other consumer-facing solutions. On 8 November, the company stated its core direct-to-consumer business had 20.1 million subscribers at the end of Q3, an increase of 16 per cent from the year-ago quarter.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Security software company McAfee acquired for $14 billion

Security software company McAfee is going private via a buyout from an investor group in a deal valued at more than $14 billion, the company announced Monday. Bloomberg first reported last week that a likely deal was imminent. McAfee was founded in 1987 by John McAfee and became known for...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

McAfee could go private in $14bn deal

McAfee’s short spell on the public stock market seems to be ending, as the antivirus company could be going private once again. As reported by Reuters, global private equity firm Advent International, together with a handful of other parties, is negotiating a buyout of the company, reportedly worth more than $14 billion, including debt.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
investing.com

McAfee Trades Weaker on Terms of Private Equity Buyout

Investing.com – McAfee stock (NASDAQ:MCFE) traded 3.4% lower Monday on disappointment over the terms of a $14-billion deal that will take the maker of antivirus software private. The buyers are led by private equity Advent and include Permira Advisers, Crosspoint Capital, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Singapore’s GIC Private, and...
STOCKS
Reuters

Inmarsat deal gives private equity partial win

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Like its satellites, Inmarsat keeps going round and round in circles. The telecommunications firm, which started life in the 1970s as a system to locate shipping distress signals, is returning to public markets via a $7.4 billion cash-and-shares offer from U.S. rival Viasat (VSAT.O). The deal comes only two years after it left the London Stock Exchange’s orbit in a $6.1 billion buyout by Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus and two Canadian pension funds.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

McAfee (and Those Annoying Pop-Ups) Going Private for $14 Billion

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Despite being best known for pioneering infuriating pop-up notifications before they were a thing and the antics of its bizarre, late founder, McAfee sure gets around.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

McAfee Nears Deal To Sell Itself For Over $10B: All You Need To Know

McAfee Corp (NASDAQ: MCFE) is nearing a deal to sell itself to a group including private-equity firms Advent International Corp and Permira for over $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports. The deal could value McAfee at $25 a share, implying a 1.8% downside on McAfee's November 5 closing price...
SOFTWARE
US News and World Report

Google to Invest $1 Billion in CME Group, Agrees Cloud Computing Deal

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google has invested $1 billion in CME Group and has struck a separate deal to move the futures exchange operator's trading systems to the cloud, the companies said on Thursday. Under the terms of the 10-year partnership between Google and CME, the Chicago-based exchange operator will...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Retail Media Sales To Hit $50 Billion In 2022, Led By Amazon

As more retailers expand their digital media sales, total advertising revenue among online marketplaces and store chains will reach $50 billion worldwide next year, Forrester Research predicted in a report. Amazon’s ad revenue will comprise most of that figure by “offering a frictionless buying experience for consumers and advertisers,” …
RETAIL
investing.com

Private equity firm BPEA to buy Tricor from Permira in $2.8 billion deal

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) has agreed to acquire Tricor Group from buyout group Permira, in a deal valuing the business expansion specialist at $2.76 billion including debt, the three companies announced Tuesday. BPEA won a competitive bidding process for the asset, which Permira...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

DCG Reaches $10 Billion Valuation in Secondary Sale Led by Softbank and Capitalg

Digital Currency Group (DCG), a Manhattan-based, crypto-focused VC conglomerate, has reached a $10 billion dollar valuation in a secondary sale where existing investors sold part of their shares to new ones. The funding round was led by Softbank and also included participation from Capitalg, Google’s investment firm. $700 million worth of shares changed hands via the sale.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy