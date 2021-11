Gateway Ticketing Systems, a leading provider of admission control systems, has announced it will be exhibiting at IAAPA Expo during its 28th year. The technology company is a platinum sponsor of the popular industry event and will be showcasing an immersive ‘Guest Journey’ experience, allowing visitors to discover their operations from a guest perspective. This will include key touchpoints during an attraction experience including venue ticket purchase, upselling, visiting retail or a cafe and leaving the attraction, alongside ticket upgrades such as memberships or season passes.

